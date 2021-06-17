Brody Oleksak, son of Jamie and Kelly Oleksak of Afton, is valedictorian of the Class of 2021 at Afton Central School. He maintained a seven-semester grade-point average of 97.222%.
He earned college credits through Tompkins Cortland Community College, was a three-sport athlete and community volunteer.
Oleksak plans on continuing his educational and athletic career this fall, majoring in biological sciences and working toward a bachelor’s degree at a four-year university where he will pursue a career in physical therapy.
Zachery Swislosky, son of Ronald and Yvonne Swislosky, is salutatorian of the Class of 2021 at Afton Central School.
He maintained a seven-semester grade-point average of 96.814%.
He is described as persistent, hardworking and motivated.
Swislosky was a member of the Afton-Harpursville Cross Country team since seventh grade and bowling team since eighth grade, where he served as team captain. He also earned an associate degree from Tompkins Cortland Community College by adding college courses to his high school curriculum.
Swislosky has enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and will report for boot camp at Parris Island in South Carolina, after graduation.
While in the Marines he plans to earn his bachelor’s degree online, attend Officer Candidate School and apply to become a Judge Advocate General officer.
