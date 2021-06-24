Logan Lund, daughter of Randy and Jaclyn Lund of Edmeston, is valedictorian of the class of 2021 at Edmeston Central School.
She participated in soccer, basketball, softball, Interact, Spanish Yearbook and Varsity clubs as a member and leader. She received the Most Valuable Student award and a Clark Foundation Scholarship.
In the fall, Lund plans to attend Cazenovia College to double major in accounting and sports management.
Isabel Brown, daughter of Andrew Brown and Cody Rose of Burlington Flats, is salutatorian of the Class of 2021 at Edmeston Central School.
She participated in Spanish Club, Interact Club, Yearbook Club, SADD, Iron Chef and Student Council. She received the Most Valuable Student award and Clark Foundation Scholarship.
In the fall, Brown plans to attend
Hartwick College to double major in English and history education.
