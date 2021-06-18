Austin Terry is valedictorian of the Class of 2021 at Downsville Central School. He is the son of Rhonda and John Terry of Hamden. He was active in Student Council, Honor Society and served as class treasurer. He also participated in Not Me Not Now, an abstinence-oriented, adolescent pregnancy prevention communications program, and Students Against Destructive Decisions. He was Honor Society and Student Council president in his senior year.
Terry plans to attend SUNY Binghamton to study social sciences.
Lacy Odell is salutatorian of the Class of 2021 at Downsville Central School. She is the daughter of Brandy and Randy Odell of Downsville.
Odell played softball, soccer and basketball. She held the office of class president for the last three years and was Student Council vice president during her senior year.
Odell also participated in Not Me Not Now, an abstinence-oriented, adolescent pregnancy prevention communications program, Yearbook and Photography clubs.
She plans to attend SUNY Oneonta in the fall to study anthropology.
