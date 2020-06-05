Jordan R. Weir is valedictorian of the Class of 2020 at Laurens Central School. He is the son of Will and Pam Weir.
Weir was a member of the Student Council, Honor Society and Key Club. He was a three-sport athlete earning Second Team All-Star honors for soccer, First Team All-Star honors for basketball and Honorable Mention All-State for basketball.
Weir plans to attend SUNY Polytechnic Institute in the fall for mechanical engineering technology.
Jazmin LaPilusa is salutatorian of the Class of 2020 at Laurens Central School. She the daughter of Matthew and Tami LaPilusa.
A member of the National Honor Society, LaPilusa was a member of the Table-top gaming Club and Pride Club. She also participated in Envirothon and varsity track.
LaPilusa performed with the chorus and chamber singers and participated in several ensembles with All-County Choir and New York State School Music Association. She performed in Cabaret and the annual Drama Club productions during her high school years.
She has been a volunteer at the Susquehanna SPCA, served as a peer mentor and teaching assistant and volunteered for the after-school program sponsored by CROP, the Creating Rural Opportunities Partnership.
LaPilusa plans to major in anthropology and minor in chemistry at the University of Buffalo Honors College in the fall.
