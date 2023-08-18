COBLESKILL-RICHMONDVILLE CENTRAL SCHOOL
Nicholas Underwood is valedictorian of the Class of 2023 at Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School.
He is the son of Toni and Warren Underwood of Cobleskill.
He was a member of the National Honor Society and Future Business Leaders of America, serving first as historian, then president. He played on the varsity golf team. He also participated in Environmental Science Club and Student Council, serving as vice president.
Underwood was president of his Senior Class. He is the recipient of the Capital District Leadership Award as well as the Bausch & Lomb Honorary Science Award.
Underwood plans to study finance in the fall at Cornell University’s Charles H. Dyson School of Applied Economics and Management.
Alexa Walker is salutatorian of the Class of 2023 at Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School.
She is the daughter of Teri and Brad Walker of Howes Cave.
She was a member of the National Honor Society and Select Choir. She participated in the “Addams Family” musical and received the Student of the Marking Period award. She also received the Juror’s choice in the Fulton Montgomery Community College Art Show. Walker also received recognition for innovation and creativity from Rochester Institute of Technology.
She volunteers at an animal shelter.
Walker is planning on a career in animation and will study digital and studio art in the fall at SUNY Oneonta.
EDMESTON CENTRAL SCHOOL
Ella Tomlins, daughter of Bill and Kelly Tomlins of Edmeston, is valedictorian of the Class of 2023 at Edmeston Central School.
She participated in cross country, cheerleading, track and field, Spanish Club, Varsity Club, band and chorus. She received numerous awards during her high school career, to include Most Valuable Student. Tomlins was inducted into the ECS chapter of National Honor Society as a sophomore. She is also a recipient of a Clark Foundation Scholarship. In her free time she can be found reading or hiking.
Tomlin plans to major in nursing and pre-med in the fall at Hartwick College in Oneonta.
Collin McEnroe, son of Austin and Amy McEnroe of Garrattsville, is salutatorian of the Class of 2023 at Edmeston Central School.
He participated in soccer, basketball, baseball, track and field, Spanish Club, and Varsity Club. McEnroe was a member of the ECS chapter of National Honor Society. He is also a Clark Foundation Scholarship recipient.
His plans are to attend SUNY Geneseo in the fall where he will major in elementary education.
