Connor Curran is valedictorian of the Class of 2021 at Charlotte Valley Central School. He is the son of Peter and Kimberlea Curran of Davenport.
He was recognized for outstanding scholastic achievement at this year’s Scholar Recognition event.
He has also received multiple Academic Excellence and Initiative Awards in English language arts, mathematics, social studies, science and foreign language. He received the Bausch and Lomb Honorary Science Award for outstanding accomplishments in mathematics and science.Curran was class president and participated in 4-H, Ski Club and Student Government.
At college, Curran plans to study biochemistry.
Joseph Ontl is salutatorian of the Class of 2021 at Charlotte Valley Central School. He is the son of Randy and Lynn Ontl of Davenport.
He is the recipient of numerous Academic Excellence and Initiative awards in English language arts, mathematics, science, social studies, physical education and health. In his junior year, Ontl was awarded the George H. Ball Community Achievement Award and Colonel Emerging Leader Award, given to honor his commitment to community involvement and for his work as a leader in his school. Ontl was a member of National Honor Society, Key Club, Yearbook Club, Students Against Destructive Decisions and Student Government, where he served a number of role including as president. He was honored with the Joseph Beck Award for his participation in interscholastic league competitions, outstanding academic record and community service.
At college, Ontl plans to study biology.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.