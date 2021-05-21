Joseph VanDeValk is valedictorian of the Class of 2021 at Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School. He is the son of William and Lori VanDeValk. He plans to study civil engineering in the fall.
VanDeValk was was a member of Future Business Leaders of America, as well as the French and Spanish Honor Society.
A class officer in high school for two years, he was captain of the varsity soccer team which made a sectional run in his junior year. He was also a member of the varsity golf and track and field teams.
VanDeValk was a member of the Schoharie County Youth Bureau’s Youth As Leaders program in his sophomore and junior years.
The avid outdoorsman enjoys hunting and fishing.
Grace Dunham, daughter of Jason and Deanna Dunham is salutatorian of the Class of 2021 at Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School. She plans to study global and public health with a biology concentration.
Dunham served as National Honor Society president and was a member of Future Farmers of America and 4-H. She enjoys showing Jersey cows, cultivating vegetable gardens and taking care of Nigerian Dwarf goats.
She participated in Odyssey of the Mind for nine years and finished in first place with her team once. She was a member of the Governor’s Youth Board and served as worship chair for the Conference Council on Youth Ministries.
Dunham was chosen to received the DAR Good Citizenship award at her school. She was also recognized for her participation in the College Board’s National Rural and Small Town Recognition Program.
She participated in the 4-H Agribusiness Career Conference and 4-H State Teen Action Representative Retreat and was awarded a Chobani Agriculture Grant, FFA Star Chapter Degree and Supervised Agricultural Experience Farm Credit East Scholarship.
Dunham also participated in varsity soccer and track and field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.