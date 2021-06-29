Paige Dutcher is valedictorian of the Class of 2021 at Franklin Central School.
She is the daughter of Jennifer Finnegan and Michael Dutcher, both of Franklin. She was a multi-sport athlete, National Honor Society member and facilitator for Franklin’s Alternatives to Violence program.
Dutcher plans to further her education in the fall.
Nathaniel Dennis is salutatorian of the Class of 2021 at Franklin Central School.
He is the son of Lynn and Brandon Dennis of Treadwell. He was a National Honor Society member and participant in the 2019 Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership Conference. Dennis was also a multi-sport athlete and facilitator for the Alternatives to Violence program.
He plans to study computer graphic design and animation at SUNY Fredonia.
