Zoe Mattice, daughter of Christopher and Rinda Mattice of Roxbury, is valedictorian of the Class of 2020 at Roxbury Central School.
She was a member of Student Council, Drama Club, the ski team and the school’s chapter of the National Honor Society.
Mattice will further her education at SUNY Oneonta as an environmental sustainability major. She has plans to study abroad as well.
Laura Walker, daughter of Matthew and Stacey Walker of Roxbury, is salutatorian of the Class of 2020 at Roxbury Central School.
She participated in Drama Club, the ski team and was a member of the school’s chapter of the National Honor Society.
Walker plans to major in history education at Elmira College in the fall.
