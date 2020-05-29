Sadra Smith, daughter of Claudette Newman and Larry Smith of Gilbertsville, is valedictorian of the class of 2020 at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School.
Smith participated in Student Council, Mock Trial, Varsity Soccer and National Honor Society at G-MU. She was also soccer team captain and NHS vice president.
Smith was G-MU’s Senior of the Month last October and a peer mentor. She also took several Tompkins Cortland Community College courses, including precalculus, accounting, biology and Spanish.
Smith has been employed at Muddy River Dairy, LLC, for the last two years.
Smith plans to attend college and has chosen agriculture as her course of study.
Sawyer Hinman, son of Mark Hinman and Lavonne Warner of Mount Upton is salutatorian of the Class of 2020 at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School. The student of advanced and college-level courses achieved the second highest academic average in his class.
Hinman was a member of Spanish Club and Students Against Destructive Decisions. He also participated in band, jazz band and chorus.
Outside of school, Hinman has regularly volunteered at his church including at its fair booth for the past three summers.
With a career goal of becoming a computer engineer, Hinman plans to major in computer engineering at Binghamton University.
