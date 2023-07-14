The Oneonta Area Branch of the NAACP has awarded one of two 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Tuition Assistance Awards to Kayla Clark.
According to a media release, the award serves to recognize a student who has demonstrated the ideals and principles of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in their schools and communities.
Clark was selected for her “exemplary leadership skills and because she is an excellent role model for her peers.”
Clark was born in Oneonta and grew up in Margaretville. She is a June graduate of Margaretville Central School.
While in high school, Clark played two years of varsity soccer as goalie, and was named to the Delaware League All-Stars second team for 2022. She also played four years of varsity softball and three years of varsity basketball and was given honorable mention for both by the Delaware League in 2023.
Clark was president of the Leadership Club at the Northern Catskills Occupational Center BOCES in Grand Gorge, where she worked on blood, toy and food drives. She was also vice president of her culinary class.
At Margaretville, she organized a pep rally and helped teachers whenever she could. She was a member of the National Honor Society and National Technical Honor Society.
Clark credits her biggest high school accomplishments to overcoming her struggles as a student, having great bonds with her teachers, and graduating with honors.
Clark plans on attending SUNY Cobleskill to major in early childhood education.
