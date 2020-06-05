This year’s top two students at Worcester Central School both started school there in kindergarten.
James Odell, son of Andy and Chriss Odell of Maryland is valedictorian of the Class of 2020 at Worcester Central School.
He participated in athletics, band, chorus, Student Council and school musicals.
He plans to study medicine with a concentration in psychology at college.
Jacob Schoeberl, son of Jeffrey and Tina Schoeberl is salutatorian of the Class of 2020 at Worcester Central School.
He was a member of the Student Council, Drama Club, Prom Committee, Students Against Destructive Decisions, Yearbook Club and National Honor Society. He also played soccer and basketball.
Schoeberl is a member of the Worcester Fire Department and Emergency Squad.
His plans are to attend St. Bonaventure University where he will major in biochemistry and pursue a career as a physician.
