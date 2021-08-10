Self-help titles cover topics faced by all 

Hot off the press and new to our shelves are some new nonfiction titles that can help you be your best you. “Let’s Talk About Hard Things” by Anna Sale will give you tools you need to have those conversations you’ve been putting off. Sale is the founder and host of WNYC’s award winning podcast called Death, Sex and Money, and Let’s Talk about Hard Things. She uses the best of what she’s learned from her podcast to discuss the tough topics that all of us face.
“Checking In: How Getting Real About Depression Saved my Life and Can Save Yours” by Michelle Williams. As an acclaimed musical artist in the midst of fame and success, Williams battled depression. Her years in the spotlight with Destiny’s Child were spent sweeping her anxiety and depression under the rug and planning her own funeral. Her struggles led to her true calling as an advocate for mental health and resulted in an engaging book filled with wisdom.
“No One Succeeds Alone” by Robert Reffkin. No one expected a dreadlocked 15-year-old who cared more about his DJ business than his homework to grow up to become one of the youngest-ever White House fellows, create multiple nonprofits, and found a multibillion-dollar company. But Reffkin, raised by an Israeli immigrant single mother, disowned by his maternal grandparents for being Black, and abandoned by his father, has always defied the odds.
“Body Talk: 37 Voices Explore Our Radical Anatomy” by Kelly Jensen. You’ll hear from 37 celebrities like Tyra Banks, gymnast Aly Raisman, and bestselling young adult authors as they explore the world in their unique bodies through essays, lists, comics, and art.
“The Extended Mind: The Power of Thinking Outside the Brain” by Annie Murphy Paul is written by an acclaimed science writer whose work appears in the New York Times Magazine, Scientific American, and the Best American Science Writing. In this book, she explores how artists, scientists and authors have used mental extensions to solve, discover and create. This is a dramatic new view of how our minds work and offers practical advice on how we can all think better.
“You Will Get Through This Night” by Daniel Howell is a practical mental health guide. Howell shares his own struggles with depression and anxiety with self-deprecation and dark humor in this no-nonsense guide. He consults with a psychologist to explore how our minds work, why we think and feel the way we do, and what we can do about it. You can learn how to manage your thoughts and feelings in tough times, change your everyday habits to be healthier and happier, understand your behavior and how to treat yourself with compassion.
“What Would You Do If You Weren’t Afraid?” By Michal Oshman. The author is a mentor for leaders in top global companies and has created a unique personal growth methodology based on the life-changing principles of Jewish wisdom. She gives advice based on Jewish teachings that are applicable to 21st century life and challenges you to explore what matters most to you. She has the uplifting belief that you already have all the ingredients within you to lead a joyous life.
“Love People, Use Things” by Joshua Fields Millburn explores how your life could be better with less. He and his partner Ryan Nicodemus strive to help people live meaningful lives with less through their Netflix films, podcast, and books. Millburn moves past simple decluttering to show how minimalism makes room to reevaluate and heal the seven essential relationships in our lives: stuff, truth, self, money, values, creativity, and people.
Library Summer Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; Wednesday, Thursday, Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.
Tina Winstead is director of Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta.
