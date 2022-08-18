Senior meals provided by the Otsego County Office for the Aging for the week of Aug. 22, will be:
Monday, Aug. 22: Barbecue pork on roll, baked beans, coleslaw, sherbet.
Tuesday, Aug. 23: Vegetable and cheese frittata, hash browns, banana muffin, fresh orange.
Wednesday, Aug. 24: Chicken and onion gravy, sweet potatoes, cauliflower, peanut butter cookie
Thursday, Aug. 25: Beef roast with peppers and onions, rice pilaf, red cabbage, gelatin.
Friday, Aug. 26: Seasoned baked fish, mashed potatoes, spinach, no-bake cookie.
Reservations, 24 hours in advance, may be made by calling 607-547-6454.
Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.
• Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;
• Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;
• Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11:30 a.m. Thursdays.
Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50.
