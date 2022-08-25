Senior meals provided by the Otsego County Office for the Aging for the week of Aug. 22, will be:
Monday, Aug. 29: Cheeseburger on bun, three-bean salad, potato salad, chocolate ice cream.
Tuesday, Aug. 30: Sweet sausage with peppers and onions, cottage cheese, macaroni salad, frosted brownie.
Wednesday, Aug. 31: Turkey pot pie with potatoes and vegetables, tossed salad, chocolate chip cookie.
Thursday, Sept. 1: Tuna salad on lettuce leaf, carrot-raisin salad, macaroni salad, croissant, cookie.
Friday, Sept. 2: Oriental beef over rice, fresh vegetable stir-fry, poke cake.
Reservations, 24 hours in advance, may be made by calling 607-547-6454.
Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.
• Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;
• Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;
• Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11:30 a.m. Thursdays.
Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50.
