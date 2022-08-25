Senior meals provided by the Otsego County Office for the Aging for the week of Aug. 22, will be:

Monday, Aug. 29: Cheeseburger on bun, three-bean salad, potato salad, chocolate ice cream.

Tuesday, Aug. 30: Sweet sausage with peppers and onions, cottage cheese, macaroni salad, frosted brownie.

Wednesday, Aug. 31: Turkey pot pie with potatoes and vegetables, tossed salad, chocolate chip cookie.

Thursday, Sept. 1: Tuna salad on lettuce leaf, carrot-raisin salad, macaroni salad, croissant, cookie.

Friday, Sept. 2: Oriental beef over rice, fresh vegetable stir-fry, poke cake.

Reservations, 24 hours in advance, may be made by calling 607-547-6454.

Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.

• Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;

• Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;

• Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11:30 a.m. Thursdays.

Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50.

Tags

Trending Video