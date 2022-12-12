Senior meals provided by the Otsego County Office for the Aging for the remainder of week of Dec. 12 will be:
Tuesday, Dec. 13: Beef stroganoff over noodles, beets, strawberry shortcake with topping.
Wednesday, Dec. 14: Stuffed chicken breast, mashed potatoes, peas with pearl onions, dinner roll, apple pie.
Thursday, Dec. 15: Goulash, corn, cauliflower, dinner roll, tropical fruit.
Friday, Dec. 16: Chicken Alfredo with peas, au gratin potatoes, garlic roll, vanilla ice cream.
Reservations, 24 hours in advance, may be made by calling 607-547-6454.
Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.
• Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;
• Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;
• Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11:30 a.m. Thursdays.
Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.