Senior meals provided by the Otsego County Office for the Aging for the remainder of week of Dec. 19 will be:
Monday, Dec. 19: Baked fish with lemon butter sauce, seasoned noodles, green beans, banana cake with topping.
Tuesday, Dec. 20: Ham and scalloped potatoes, peas and carrots, chocolate chip cookies.
Wednesday, Dec. 21: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, squash, peaches.
Thursday, Dec. 22: Chicken fricassee, rice, spinach, lemon pudding.
Friday, Dec. 23: Cream of broccoli soup, open-faced turkey sandwich, spice cake with topping.
Reservations, 24 hours in advance, may be made by calling 607-547-6454.
Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.
• Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;
• Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;
• Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11:30 a.m. Thursdays.
Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.