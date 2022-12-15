Senior meals provided by the Otsego County Office for the Aging for the remainder of week of Dec. 19 will be:

Monday, Dec. 19: Baked fish with lemon butter sauce, seasoned noodles, green beans, banana cake with topping.

Tuesday, Dec. 20: Ham and scalloped potatoes, peas and carrots, chocolate chip cookies.

Wednesday, Dec. 21: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, squash, peaches.

Thursday, Dec. 22: Chicken fricassee, rice, spinach, lemon pudding.

Friday, Dec. 23: Cream of broccoli soup, open-faced turkey sandwich, spice cake with topping.

Reservations, 24 hours in advance, may be made by calling 607-547-6454.

Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.

• Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;

• Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;

• Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11:30 a.m. Thursdays.

Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50.