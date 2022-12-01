Senior meals provided by the Otsego County Office for the Aging for the week of Dec. 5 will be:

Monday, Dec. 5: Spanish rice, cauliflower, orange juice, corn bread, chocolate ice cream.

Tuesday, Dec. 6: Chicken Parmesan, rotini pasta in sauce, Italian vegetable blend, garlic roll, birthday cake.

Wednesday, Dec. 7: Sweet sausage with peppers and onions on a roll, tater tots, broccoli, frosted brownie.

Thursday, Dec. 8: Yankee pot roast, boiled potatoes, carrots, mandarin oranges.

Friday, Dec. 9: Philly burger on a bun, baked beans, broccoli, peanut butter cookie.

Reservations, 24 hours in advance, may be made by calling 607-547-6454.

Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.

• Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;

• Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;

• Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11:30 a.m. Thursdays.

Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50.