Senior meals provided by the Otsego County Office for the Aging for the week of July 25 will be:

Monday, July 25: Tangy meatloaf, rice pilaf, broccoli, strawberry shortcake.

Tuesday, July 26: Ziti with sweet sausage, tossed salad, garlic bread, pears.

Wednesday, July 27: Chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, spinach, pudding.

Thursday, July 28: Pulled pork, baked beans tomato and cucumber salad, strawberry ice cream.

Friday, July 29: Sweet and sour pork over rice, broccoli, cookie.

Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.

• Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;

• Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;

• Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11:30 a.m. Thursdays.

Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50.

Reservations, 24 hours in advance, may be made by calling Central Kitchen at 607-547-6454.

