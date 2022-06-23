Senior meals provided by the Otsego County Office for the Aging for the week of June 27 will be:

Monday, June 27: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, pineapple tidbits.

Tuesday, June 28: Barbecued chicken, German potato salad, Brussels sprouts, peaches.

Wednesday, June 29: Roast turkey, stuffing, cauliflower, Apple Brown Betty.

Thursday, June 30: Tuna noodle casserole, tossed salad, broccoli, chocolate pudding with topping.

Friday, July 1: Hot dog on bun, tater tots, mixed vegetables, berry shortcake with topping.

Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.

• Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;

• Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;

• Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11:30 a.m. Thursdays.

Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50.

Reservations, 24 hours in advance, may be made by calling Central Kitchen at 607-547-6454.

