Senior meals provided by the Otsego County Office for the Aging for the week of June 27 will be:
Wednesday, June 29: Roast turkey, stuffing, cauliflower, Apple Brown Betty.
Thursday, June 30: Tuna noodle casserole, tossed salad, broccoli, chocolate pudding with topping.
Friday, July 1: Hot dog on bun, tater tots, mixed vegetables, berry shortcake with topping.
Monday, July 4: Closed for Fourth of July
Tuesday, July 5: Ham with cinnamon glaze, scalloped potatoes, Brussels sprouts, vanilla ice cream.
Wednesday, July 6: Salsa omelet, hash browns, sausage patty, muffin, fruit cup.
Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.
• Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;
• Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;
• Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11:30 a.m. Thursdays.
Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50.
Reservations, 24 hours in advance, may be made by calling Central Kitchen at 607-547-6454.
