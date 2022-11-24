Senior meals provided by the Otsego County Office for the Aging for the week of Nov. 28, will be:
Monday, Nov. 28: Hamburger deluxe on a bun, coleslaw, macaroni salad, banana cake.
Tuesday, Nov. 29: Roast pork with gravy, sweet potato casserole, peas, chilled applesauce.
Wednesday, Nov. 30: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, Sonoma vegetable blend, fruit crisp.
Thursday, Dec. 1: Chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, carnival cookie.
Friday, Dec. 2: Fish on a bun, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, fruited gelatin.
Reservations, 24 hours in advance, may be made by calling 607-547-6454.
Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.
• Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;
• Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;
• Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11:30 a.m. Thursdays.
Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50.
