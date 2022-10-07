Senior meals provided by the Otsego County Office for the Aging for the week of Oct. 10, will be:
Monday, Oct. 10: Manicotti with sauce, cauliflower, tossed salad, garlic roll, chocolate mousse.
Tuesday, Oct. 11: Beef bourguignon, noodles, cucumber/red onion salad, pears.
Wednesday, Oct. 12: Ham and scalloped potatoes, peas and carrots, pineapple tidbits.
Thursday, Oct. 13: Turkey stew, biscuit, orange juice, fruit cup, cookie.
Friday, Oct. 14: Three-cheese ziti, tossed salad, garlic roll, Apple Brown Betty.
Reservations, 24 hours in advance, may be made by calling 607-547-6454.
Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.
• Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;
• Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;
• Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11:30 a.m. Thursdays.
Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50.
