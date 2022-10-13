Senior meals provided by the Otsego County Office for the Aging for the week of Oct. 17, will be:
Monday, Oct. 17: Pulled pork on bun, baked beans, broccoli, peanut butter cookie.
Tuesday, Oct. 18: Chicken in lemon cream sauce, tossed salad, noodles, green beans, sherbet.
Wednesday, Oct. 19: Sauerbraten, German potato salad, red cabbage, Black Forest cake.
Thursday, Oct. 20: Yankee pot roast, boiled potatoes, carrots, strawberries and cream.
Friday, Oct. 21: Roast turkey with stuffing and gravy, cranberry-orange relish, corn, fruited gelatin.
Reservations, 24 hours in advance, may be made by calling 607-547-6454.
Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.
• Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;
• Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;
• Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11:30 a.m. Thursdays.
Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50.
