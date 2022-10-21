Senior meals provided by the Otsego County Office for the Aging for the week of Oct. 24, will be:
Monday, Oct. 24: Chicken Marsala over noodles, cauliflower, mandarin oranges.
Tuesday, Oct. 25: Philly cheeseburger, coleslaw, potato salad, oatmeal-raisin cookie.
Wednesday, Oct. 26: Baked fish will dill sauce, seasoned noodles, spinach, vanilla ice cream.
Thursday, Oct. 27: Meatballs, pasta, Italian green beans., garlic bread, frosted cake.
Friday, Oct. 28: Pineapple pepper pork, rice, waxed beans, pear crisp.
Reservations, 24 hours in advance, may be made by calling 607-547-6454.
Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.
• Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;
• Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;
• Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11:30 a.m. Thursdays.
Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50.
