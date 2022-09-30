Senior meals provided by the Otsego County Office for the Aging for the week of Oct. 3, will be:
Monday, Oct. 3: Salisbury steak with gravy, O’Brien potatoes, mixed vegetables, strawberry ice cream.
Tuesday, Oct. 4: Chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, carnival cookie.
Wednesday, Oct. 5: Fish on a bun, macaroni and cheese, green beans, fresh fruit.
Thursday, Oct. 6: Sweet sausage with peppers and onions on roll, macaroni salad, pudding parfait.
Friday, Oct. 7: Coconut pineapple curry sauce on chicken with rice, Japanese vegetable blend, chef’s choice pie.
Reservations, 24 hours in advance, may be made by calling 607-547-6454.
Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.
• Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;
• Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;
• Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11:30 a.m. Thursdays.
Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50.
