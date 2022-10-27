Senior meals provided by the Otsego County Office for the Aging for the week of Oct. 31, will be:
Monday, Oct. 31: Hot roast beef sandwich, cream of cauliflower soup, frosted brownie.
Tuesday, Nov. 1: Chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, pudding.
Wednesday, Nov. 2: Lasagna with meat sauce, tossed salad, garlic roll, brownie.
Thursday, Nov. 3: Sweet sausage with peppers and onions on roll, tater tots, mixed vegetables, sugar cookie.
Friday, Nov. 4: Cream of broccoli soup, chicken patty with lettuce on roll, fruited gelatin.
Reservations, 24 hours in advance, may be made by calling 607-547-6454.
Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.
• Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;
• Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;
• Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11:30 a.m. Thursdays.
Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50.
