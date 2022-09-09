Senior meals provided by the Otsego County Office for the Aging for the week of Sept. 12 will be:

Monday, Sept. 12: Beef stew with biscuit, mixed vegetables, mixed fruit cup.

Tuesday, Sept. 13: Fish on a bun, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, peanut butter cookie.

Wednesday, Sept. 14: Roast pork with gravy, sweet potato casserole, cauliflower, pudding.

Thursday, Sept. 15: Hamburger deluxe, coleslaw, corn salad, sherbet.

Friday, Sept. 16: Turkey dinner with stuffing, zucchini, chef’s choice dessert.

Reservations, 24 hours in advance, may be made by calling 607-547-6454.

Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.

• Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;

• Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;

• Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11:30 a.m. Thursdays.

Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50.

