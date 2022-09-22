Senior meals provided by the Otsego County Office for the Aging for the week of Sept. 26 will be:

Monday, Sept. 26: Baked pork chop, stuffing, Brussels sprouts, carnival cookie.

Tuesday, Sept. 27: Barbecued chicken, baked beans, spinach, watermelon.

Wednesday, Sept. 28: Tossed salad, lasagna, garlic roll, apple crisp.

Thursday, Sept. 29: Yankee pot roast, boiled potatoes, carrots, pudding.

Friday, Sept. 30: Chicken pot pie, tossed salad with dressing.

Reservations, 24 hours in advance, may be made by calling 607-547-6454.

Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.

• Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;

• Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;

• Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11:30 a.m. Thursdays.

Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50.

Tags

Trending Video