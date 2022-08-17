Seats available for tribute show
The Susquehanna Valley Seniors group invites area seniors to travel with them to Penn’s Peak in Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, Oct. 27, to see “Barbra & Frank, The Concert That Never Was.” Penn’s Peak is described as Pennsylvania’s Premier Entertainment Venue and features a 50-mile panoramic view of the Pocono Mountains and nearby Beltzville Lake.
A Hale Transportation motorcoach will leave the American Legion is Milford at 7:30 a.m. and board more passengers at Price Chopper Plaza in Oneonta at 8 a.m.
After arriving at Penn’s Peak at 11a.m., a family-style lunch will be served from noon until 1 p.m.
The performance, a nod to Streisand and Sinatra, will be presented by tribute artists Sharon and Sebastian from about 1 to 3 p.m. Although, the artists themselves never worked together or shared the same stage, except in a taped duet that each recorded in separate studios, the tribute showcases what it could possible have been like if they had.
The coach will depart at about 3:30 p.m. and make a dinner/rest stop at Bingham’s Restaurant from about 4:45 to 5:45 p.m. Arrival in Oneonta in is expected at 7:30 p.m. and Milford at 8 p.m.
The cost is $115 per person and does not include dinner at Bingham’s.
Call Linda Martinez at 607-434-1054 for more information and reservations.
Payment is due by Oct. 4. Checks may be made payable to SVSC and mailed to Martinez at 131 Dorr Edison Road, Oneonta, NY 13820.
