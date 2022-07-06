Fall bus trip set for area's seniors
SIDNEY — Area seniors and almost seniors are invited to join the Tri-County Seniors for lunch and a show at Villa Roma Resort in Callicoon on Monday, Sept. 19.
According to a media release, a bus will leave Price Chopper parking lot in Oneonta at 8 a.m. and board more passengers at the McDonald's in Sidney at 8:30 a.m.
A Villa Roma, passengers will be welcomed with a reception and have time to explore the shops and resort before lunch at noon and a tribute to the music of Barry Manilow and other songs of the 50s, 60s and 70s.
Passengers will be returned to Sidney at 5 p.m. and Oneonta at 5:30 p.m.
The cost of the day trip is $110 per person and includes transportation, lunch and the show. A tip for the driver will be collected on the bus.
Those interested in going are advised to call Carol at 607-563-8065 early to reserve seats.
Payment is due by Aug. 17. There will be no refunds after that date. Checks may be made out to Tri-County Senior Center and mailed to P.O. Box 275, Sidney, NY 13838. A telephone number and choice of pot roast, chicken Française or filet of cod should be included.
