Bus chartered for Penn’s Peak show
SIDNEY — The Tri-County Seniors invite adults of all ages to join them on Wednesday, Nov. 30, as they travel to Penn’s Peak entertainment venue in Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania, for a luncheon and “An Elvis Christmas Show” featuring internationally-known entertainer Ryan Pelton.
According to a media release, Pelton has sung with Celine Dion, played Elvis in the movie, “Hound Dog,” and appeared in the 2014 movie, “The Identical” with Ray Liotta, Ashley Judd and Seth Green. In addition to impersonating Elvis, Pelton is a song writer and will soon release his first album under the name of Blake Rayne.
Passengers will board a Hale Transportation bus at 8 a.m. at Price Chopper Plaza in Oneonta, and 8:30 a.m. behind McDonald’s in Sidney.
The $145 fee will include a family-style lunch, show and transportation.
The bus will stop at Bingham’s Restaurant in Lenox, Pennsylvania, on the way home. Passengers should be back in Sidney about 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. in Oneonta.
The reservation deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 15, with payment due by Nov. 18. Call Carol at 607-563-8065 for more information and to make reservations.
Checks are to be made out to Tri-County Senior Center, P.O. Box 275, Sidney, NY 13838. Passengers are asked to include a telephone number where they can be reached and their intended boarding location with their payment.
