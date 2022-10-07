Trip to Holyoke planned by group
Susquehanna Valley Seniors will sponsor a return trip to Holyoke, Massachusetts, on Thursday, Nov. 10, to see “A Branson Country Christmas & Veterans Show.”
A chartered bus will depart at 7 p.m. from Price Chopper Plaza in Oneonta and board more passengers at 7:30 a.m. at the American Legion in Milford.
Arriving in Holyoke, at about 11:15 a.m. passengers will go to the Log Cabin for a family-style lunch at noon. Entree choices include pork loin stuffed with apples and sausage or baked haddock.
The Ozark Jubilee Show will salute legends of country music and pay tribute to veterans and will also feature comedian and fiddler Doofus Doolittle.
The bus will leave for home at about 3:30 p.m. and arrive in Milford at 7 p.m. and Oneonta at 7:30 p.m.
The cost of the trip is $145 per person. Call Linda Martinez at 607-431-1054 for more information and to reserve seats.
Payment is due by Friday, Oct. 21. Checks may be made out to SVCS and mailed to Martinez at 131 Door Edison Road, Oneonta, NY 13820.
