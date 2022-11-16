Gift collection underway in area
SIDNEY — Tri-County Seniors has partnered with Delaware Opportunities to collect useful as well as entertaining gift items for senior citizens this holiday season and is reaching out to the public for its help.
According to a media release, collection boxes will remain at Tri-County Senior Center in the Sidney Civic Center, Conklin Fashions in Bainbridge, Sidney Memorial Public Library, Trackside Dining in Sidney, and Jess F. Howes Building Supplies in Sidney Center through Monday, Nov. 28.
Suggested items include calendars, stamps, scarves, gloves, books, crossword puzzle books, socks, toiletries, flashlights, small blankets, and gift cards to Walgreens, Rite Aid or Walmart. All items should be new and unopened.
Collected items will be distributed to seniors through the Delaware Opportunities home meal delivery program.
