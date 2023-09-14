Tai Chi for Arthritis
The Otsego County Office for the Aging will offer the Tai Chi for Arthritis series at three locations this month.
Tai Chi is described as an ancient Chinese practice that combines slow movements with deep breathing. Medical studies indicate that Tai Chi may reduce pain and increase flexibility for people with arthritis as well as prevent falls for older adults.
The eight-week course is available to individuals 60 and older. Although there is no fee for the class, voluntary contributions may be made in confidences.
The first series is set to start Monday, Sept. 18, at the First Presbyterian Church at 156 Main St. in Unadilla. Sessions will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays.
Another series will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays and Fridays beginning Wednesday, Sept. 20, at the Gathering Place 50+ Community Center at 5506 State Highway 7 in Oneonta.
A third series will meet from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays beginning Monday, Sept. 25, at Connections at Clark Sports Center at 124 County Highway 52 in Bowerstown.
Registration is required along with a commitment to a minimum of 11 of the 16 sessions.
Call the Office for the Aging at 607-547-4232 for more information and to register.
Sites in other communities willing to host Tai Chi for Arthritis classes may contact Office for the Aging.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.