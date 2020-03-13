Send announcements to: Just for Seniors, The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820.

MONDAY, march 16

Cherry Valley

Exercise, 10 a.m., Otsego County Senior Meal Center.

Cobleskill

Socialization, 10:30 a.m., Coby Room, Golding Park.

COOPERSTOWN

Senior Community Center, 12:30 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. Program at 1:15 p.m.: ‘Know the 10 Signs of Alzheimers.’ For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com.

Greene

Bingo, cards and puzzles, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Brightman Senior Center, 25 Birdsall St.

Hartwick

Osteoprevention exercise program, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Hartwick Community Center, sponsored by the Otsego County Office for the Aging.

Laurens

Osteoprevention exercise program, 10 a.m., Laurens Presbyterian Church, sponsored by the Otsego County Office for the Aging.

Meredith

Meredith Senior Citizens, noon, Meridale Community Church. Bring dish to pass and table service.

Norwich

Cards, puzzles and trivia, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Senior Center, First Baptist Church, 10 W. Park Place.

Oneonta

Office for the Aging, 9 to 5 p.m. weekdays; men’s breakfast group meeting, 8 a.m., followed by walk and exercise session; cards, 10:30 a.m.; pinochle, 12:30 to 4 p.m.; Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St.

Osteoprevention exercise program, 1:30 p.m., Nader Towers, sponsored by the Otsego County Office for the Aging.

Schoharie

Office for the Aging Community Room, 113 Park Place, Suite 3. For info: 518-295-2001.

Sharon Springs

Cards, 10 a.m., Spa Ritz at firehouse.

Sherburne

Cards and puzzles, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Welcome Center, Grace Manor Center, Knapp Street.

Sidney

Tri-County Senior Center, Mahjong at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.; Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St., Sidney, first floor next to the senior dining room. For info: Carol, 607-563-8065, or Joanne, 607-591-2130.

Wells Bridge

Osteoprevention exercise programs, 10 a.m., Wells Bridge Fire Hall, sponsored by the Otsego County Office for the Aging.

TUESDAY, march 17

Cobleskill

Bingo, 10:45 a.m., Coby Room, Golding Park.

Cooperstown

Bridge, 9:30 a.m., conference room, Clark Sports Center.

Coventry

Bingo and cards, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Windy Hill Senior Center, Coventry Town Hall, 1839 State Highway 235.

Hobart

Stamford-Harpersfield Senior Citizens, 10 a.m., Hobart Community Hall.

Jefferson

Socialization, 10 a.m., Community Center, state Route 10.

Laurens

The Laurens Golden Agers, noon, St. Matthew Lutheran Church. For info: Marie at 607-433-2361.

New Berlin

Cards and puzzles, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Unadilla Valley Senior Activity Center, First United Methodist Church, 51 S. Main St.

Norwich

Cards, puzzles and trivia,  9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Senior Center, First Baptist Church, 10 W. Park Place.

Oneonta

Senior Swim, 1:30 to 2 p.m., YMCA, Ford Avenue, Otsego County residents only.

Arthritis Foundation Water Exercise, 9:15 to 10 a.m., YMCA, 20-26 Ford Ave. For info: 607-432-0010.

Exercise, 10 to 11 a.m., cards, 10:30 a.m., bingo, 12:30 p.m., Elm Park United Methodist Church.

Richfield Springs

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Otsego County Senior Meal Center.

Schenevus

Osteoprevention exercise program, 10 a.m., Schenevus First Baptist Church, sponsored by the Otsego County Office for the Aging.

Schoharie

Office for the Aging Community Room, 113 Park Place, Suite 3. For info: 518-295-2001.

WEDNESDAY, march 18

CHERRY VALLEY

Exercise, 10 a.m., Otsego County Senior Meal Center.

Cobleskill

Bingo, 10:45 a.m., Coby Room, Golding Park.

Greene

Bingo, cards and puzzles, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Brightman Senior Center, 25 Birdsall St.

Hancock

Free blood pressure check, 11:15 a.m., Baptist Church Messenger Hall.

Jefferson

Community Center, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., state Route 10.

Lake Delaware

Our Place, noon to 3 p.m., St. James’ Church, 55 Lake Delaware Drive. For info: 607-832-4401, saintjames@delhitel.net.

Norwich

Cards, puzzles and trivia,  9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Senior Center, First Baptist Church, 10 W. Park Place.

Oneonta

Cards, 10:30 a.m., bingo, 12:30 p.m., Elm Park United Methodist Church.

Schoharie

Office for the Aging Community Room, 113 Park Place, Suite 3. For info: 518-295-2001.

Sharon Springs

Cards, 10 a.m., Spa Ritz at firehouse.

Sherburne

Cards and puzzles, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Welcome Center, Grace Manor Center, Knapp Street.

Walton

Our Place, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Walton United Presbyterian Church, 58 East St.

THURSDAY, march 19

COBLESKILL

Bingo, 10:45 a.m., Coby Room, Golding Park.

COOPERSTOWN

Senior Community Center, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. Prgam at 1:15 p.m.: Week 2 of ‘Matter of Balance.’ For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com.

Coventry

Bingo and cards, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Windy Hill Senior Center, Coventry Town Hall, 1839 State Highway 235.

Downsville

Potluck lunch and club meeting, noon, Downsville Fire Hall.

Hancock

Picnic outside, weather permitting, Baptist Church Messenger Hall.

Hartwick

Osteoprevention exercise program, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Hartwick Community Center, sponsored by the Otsego County Office for the Aging.

Jefferson

Crafts, 10 a.m., Community Center, State Route 10.

Laurens

Osteoprevention exercise program, 10 a.m., Laurens Presbyterian Church, sponsored by the Otsego County Office for the Aging.

Middleburgh

Line dancing class, 11 a.m., St. Mark’s Parish Hall.

New Berlin

Cards and puzzles, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Unadilla Valley Senior Activity Center, First United Methodist Church, 51 S. Main St.

Norwich

Cards, puzzles and trivia,  9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Senior Center, First Baptist Church, 10 W. Park Place.

Oneonta

Arthritis Foundation Water Exercise, 9:15 to 10 a.m., YMCA, 20-26 Ford Ave. For info: 607-432-0010.

Exercise, 10 to 11 a.m., cards, 10:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; bridge, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.; Western line dancing, 1 to 3 p.m.; Elm Park United Methodist Church.

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Nader Towers.

Schoharie

Office for the Aging Community Room, 113 Park Place, Suite 3. For info: 518-295-2001.

Sidney

Tri-County Senior Center, pitch, 10 a.m., Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St., first floor next to to the senior dining room. For info: Crol, 607-563-8065, or Joanne, 607-591-2130.

FRIDAY, march 20

COBLESKILL

Social days, 10:30 a.m., Coby Room, Golding Park.

Greene

Bingo, cards and puzzles, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Brightman Senior Center, 25 Birdsall St.

Norwich

Cards, puzzles and trivia,  9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Senior Center, First Baptist Church, 10 W. Park Place.

Oneonta

Senior Swim, 1:30 to 2 p.m., YMCA, Ford Avenue; Otsego County residents only.

Cards, 10:30 a.m., bingo, 12:30 p.m., Elm Park United Methodist Church.

Osteoprevention exercise programs, 1:30 p.m., Nader Towers. Sponsored by the Otsego County Office for the Aging.

Schenevus

Osteoprevention exercise program, 10 a.m., Schenevus First Baptist Church, sponsored by the Otsego County Office for the Aging.

Schoharie

Office for the Aging Community Room, 113 Park Place, Suite 3. For info: 518-295-2001.

Sharon Springs

Cards, 10 a.m., Spa Ritz at firehouse.

Sherburne

Cards and puzzles, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Welcome Center, Grace Manor Center, Knapp Street.

Sidney

Tri-County Senior Center, Mahjong, 10 a.m., Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St., first floor across from the senior dining room. For info: Carold, 607-563-8065, or Joanne, 607-591-2130.

Wells Bridge

Osteoprevention exercise programs, 10 a.m., Wells Bridge Fire Hall, sponsored by the Otsego County Office for the Aging.

SATURDAY, march 21

COBLESKILL

Exercise classes, 9 a.m., Coby Room Annex, 478 W. Main St.

