MONDAY, march 16
Cherry Valley
Exercise, 10 a.m., Otsego County Senior Meal Center.
Cobleskill
Socialization, 10:30 a.m., Coby Room, Golding Park.
COOPERSTOWN
Senior Community Center, 12:30 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. Program at 1:15 p.m.: ‘Know the 10 Signs of Alzheimers.’ For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com.
Greene
Bingo, cards and puzzles, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Brightman Senior Center, 25 Birdsall St.
Hartwick
Osteoprevention exercise program, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Hartwick Community Center, sponsored by the Otsego County Office for the Aging.
Laurens
Osteoprevention exercise program, 10 a.m., Laurens Presbyterian Church, sponsored by the Otsego County Office for the Aging.
Meredith
Meredith Senior Citizens, noon, Meridale Community Church. Bring dish to pass and table service.
Norwich
Cards, puzzles and trivia, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Senior Center, First Baptist Church, 10 W. Park Place.
Oneonta
Office for the Aging, 9 to 5 p.m. weekdays; men’s breakfast group meeting, 8 a.m., followed by walk and exercise session; cards, 10:30 a.m.; pinochle, 12:30 to 4 p.m.; Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St.
Osteoprevention exercise program, 1:30 p.m., Nader Towers, sponsored by the Otsego County Office for the Aging.
Schoharie
Office for the Aging Community Room, 113 Park Place, Suite 3. For info: 518-295-2001.
Sharon Springs
Cards, 10 a.m., Spa Ritz at firehouse.
Sherburne
Cards and puzzles, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Welcome Center, Grace Manor Center, Knapp Street.
Sidney
Tri-County Senior Center, Mahjong at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.; Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St., Sidney, first floor next to the senior dining room. For info: Carol, 607-563-8065, or Joanne, 607-591-2130.
Wells Bridge
Osteoprevention exercise programs, 10 a.m., Wells Bridge Fire Hall, sponsored by the Otsego County Office for the Aging.
TUESDAY, march 17
Cobleskill
Bingo, 10:45 a.m., Coby Room, Golding Park.
Cooperstown
Bridge, 9:30 a.m., conference room, Clark Sports Center.
Coventry
Bingo and cards, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Windy Hill Senior Center, Coventry Town Hall, 1839 State Highway 235.
Hobart
Stamford-Harpersfield Senior Citizens, 10 a.m., Hobart Community Hall.
Jefferson
Socialization, 10 a.m., Community Center, state Route 10.
Laurens
The Laurens Golden Agers, noon, St. Matthew Lutheran Church. For info: Marie at 607-433-2361.
New Berlin
Cards and puzzles, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Unadilla Valley Senior Activity Center, First United Methodist Church, 51 S. Main St.
Norwich
Cards, puzzles and trivia, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Senior Center, First Baptist Church, 10 W. Park Place.
Oneonta
Senior Swim, 1:30 to 2 p.m., YMCA, Ford Avenue, Otsego County residents only.
Arthritis Foundation Water Exercise, 9:15 to 10 a.m., YMCA, 20-26 Ford Ave. For info: 607-432-0010.
Exercise, 10 to 11 a.m., cards, 10:30 a.m., bingo, 12:30 p.m., Elm Park United Methodist Church.
Richfield Springs
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Otsego County Senior Meal Center.
Schenevus
Osteoprevention exercise program, 10 a.m., Schenevus First Baptist Church, sponsored by the Otsego County Office for the Aging.
Schoharie
Office for the Aging Community Room, 113 Park Place, Suite 3. For info: 518-295-2001.
WEDNESDAY, march 18
CHERRY VALLEY
Exercise, 10 a.m., Otsego County Senior Meal Center.
Cobleskill
Bingo, 10:45 a.m., Coby Room, Golding Park.
Greene
Bingo, cards and puzzles, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Brightman Senior Center, 25 Birdsall St.
Hancock
Free blood pressure check, 11:15 a.m., Baptist Church Messenger Hall.
Jefferson
Community Center, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., state Route 10.
Lake Delaware
Our Place, noon to 3 p.m., St. James’ Church, 55 Lake Delaware Drive. For info: 607-832-4401, saintjames@delhitel.net.
Norwich
Cards, puzzles and trivia, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Senior Center, First Baptist Church, 10 W. Park Place.
Oneonta
Cards, 10:30 a.m., bingo, 12:30 p.m., Elm Park United Methodist Church.
Schoharie
Office for the Aging Community Room, 113 Park Place, Suite 3. For info: 518-295-2001.
Sharon Springs
Cards, 10 a.m., Spa Ritz at firehouse.
Sherburne
Cards and puzzles, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Welcome Center, Grace Manor Center, Knapp Street.
Walton
Our Place, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Walton United Presbyterian Church, 58 East St.
THURSDAY, march 19
COBLESKILL
Bingo, 10:45 a.m., Coby Room, Golding Park.
COOPERSTOWN
Senior Community Center, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. Prgam at 1:15 p.m.: Week 2 of ‘Matter of Balance.’ For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com.
Coventry
Bingo and cards, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Windy Hill Senior Center, Coventry Town Hall, 1839 State Highway 235.
Downsville
Potluck lunch and club meeting, noon, Downsville Fire Hall.
Hancock
Picnic outside, weather permitting, Baptist Church Messenger Hall.
Hartwick
Osteoprevention exercise program, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Hartwick Community Center, sponsored by the Otsego County Office for the Aging.
Jefferson
Crafts, 10 a.m., Community Center, State Route 10.
Laurens
Osteoprevention exercise program, 10 a.m., Laurens Presbyterian Church, sponsored by the Otsego County Office for the Aging.
Middleburgh
Line dancing class, 11 a.m., St. Mark’s Parish Hall.
New Berlin
Cards and puzzles, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Unadilla Valley Senior Activity Center, First United Methodist Church, 51 S. Main St.
Norwich
Cards, puzzles and trivia, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Senior Center, First Baptist Church, 10 W. Park Place.
Oneonta
Arthritis Foundation Water Exercise, 9:15 to 10 a.m., YMCA, 20-26 Ford Ave. For info: 607-432-0010.
Exercise, 10 to 11 a.m., cards, 10:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; bridge, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.; Western line dancing, 1 to 3 p.m.; Elm Park United Methodist Church.
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Nader Towers.
Schoharie
Office for the Aging Community Room, 113 Park Place, Suite 3. For info: 518-295-2001.
Sidney
Tri-County Senior Center, pitch, 10 a.m., Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St., first floor next to to the senior dining room. For info: Crol, 607-563-8065, or Joanne, 607-591-2130.
FRIDAY, march 20
COBLESKILL
Social days, 10:30 a.m., Coby Room, Golding Park.
Greene
Bingo, cards and puzzles, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Brightman Senior Center, 25 Birdsall St.
Norwich
Cards, puzzles and trivia, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Senior Center, First Baptist Church, 10 W. Park Place.
Oneonta
Senior Swim, 1:30 to 2 p.m., YMCA, Ford Avenue; Otsego County residents only.
Cards, 10:30 a.m., bingo, 12:30 p.m., Elm Park United Methodist Church.
Osteoprevention exercise programs, 1:30 p.m., Nader Towers. Sponsored by the Otsego County Office for the Aging.
Schenevus
Osteoprevention exercise program, 10 a.m., Schenevus First Baptist Church, sponsored by the Otsego County Office for the Aging.
Schoharie
Office for the Aging Community Room, 113 Park Place, Suite 3. For info: 518-295-2001.
Sharon Springs
Cards, 10 a.m., Spa Ritz at firehouse.
Sherburne
Cards and puzzles, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Welcome Center, Grace Manor Center, Knapp Street.
Sidney
Tri-County Senior Center, Mahjong, 10 a.m., Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St., first floor across from the senior dining room. For info: Carold, 607-563-8065, or Joanne, 607-591-2130.
Wells Bridge
Osteoprevention exercise programs, 10 a.m., Wells Bridge Fire Hall, sponsored by the Otsego County Office for the Aging.
SATURDAY, march 21
COBLESKILL
Exercise classes, 9 a.m., Coby Room Annex, 478 W. Main St.
