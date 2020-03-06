Send announcements to: Just for Seniors, The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820.
MONDAY, march 9
Cherry Valley
Exercise, 10 a.m., Otsego County Senior Meal Center.
Cobleskill
Socialization, 10:30 a.m., Coby Room, Golding Park.
COOPERSTOWN
Senior Community Center, 12:30 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com
Greene
Bingo, cards and puzzles, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Brightman Senior Center, 25 Birdsall St.
Hartwick
Osteoprevention exercise program, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Hartwick Community Center, sponsored by the Otsego County Office for the Aging.
Laurens
Osteoprevention exercise program, 10 a.m., Laurens Presbyterian Church, sponsored by the Otsego County Office for the Aging.
Norwich
Cards, puzzles and trivia, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Senior Center, First Baptist Church, 10 W. Park Place.
Oneonta
Office for the Aging, 9 to 5 p.m. weekdays; men’s breakfast group meeting, 8 a.m., followed by walk and exercise session; cards, 10:30 a.m.; pinochle, 12:30 to 4 p.m.; Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St.
Osteoprevention exercise program, 1:30 p.m., Nader Towers, sponsored by the Otsego County Office for the Aging.
Schoharie
Office for the Aging Community Room, 113 Park Place, Suite 3. For info: 518-295-2001.
Sharon Springs
Cards, 10 a.m., Spa Ritz at firehouse.
Sherburne
Cards and puzzles, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Welcome Center, Grace Manor Center, Knapp Street.
Sidney
Tri-County Senior Center, Mahjong at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.; Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St., Sidney, first floor next to the senior dining room. For info: Carol, 607-563-8065, or Joanne, 607-591-2130.
Wells Bridge
Osteoprevention exercise programs, 10 a.m., Wells Bridge Fire Hall, sponsored by the Otsego County Office for the Aging.
West Oneonta
West Oneonta Senior Citizens, noon, recreation rooms, Baptist Church. Bring dish to pass, table service.
TUESDAY, march 11
Cobleskill
Bingo, 10:45 a.m., Coby Room, Golding Park.
Cooperstown
Bridge, 9:30 a.m., conference room, Clark Sports Center.
Coventry
Bingo and cards, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Windy Hill Senior Center, Coventry Town Hall, 1839 State Highway 235.
Hobart
Stamford-Harpersfield Senior Citizens, 10 a.m., Hobart Community Hall.
Jefferson
Socialization, 10 a.m., Community Center, state Route 10.
New Berlin
Cards and puzzles, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Unadilla Valley Senior Activity Center, First United Methodist Church, 51 S. Main St.
Norwich
Cards, puzzles and trivia, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Senior Center, First Baptist Church, 10 W. Park Place.
Oneonta
Senior Swim, 1:30 to 2 p.m., YMCA, Ford Avenue, Otsego County residents only.
Arthritis Foundation Water Exercise, 9:15 to 10 a.m., YMCA, 20-26 Ford Ave. For info: 607-432-0010.
Otsego County of Senior Citizens site council, 11 a.m., Elm Park United Methodist Church.
Exercise, 10 to 11 a.m., cards, 10:30 a.m., bingo, 12:30 p.m., Elm Park United Methodist Church.
Richfield Springs
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Otsego County Senior Meal Center.
Schenevus
Osteoprevention exercise program, 10 a.m., Schenevus First Baptist Church, sponsored by the Otsego County Office for the Aging.
Schoharie
Office for the Aging Community Room, 113 Park Place, Suite 3. For info: 518-295-2001.
WEDNESDAY, march 11
Cherry Valley
Exercise, 10 a.m., Otsego County Senior Meal Center.
Cobleskill
Bingo, 10:45 a.m., Coby Room, Golding Park.
Franklin
Franklin-Treadwell Senior Citizens, noon, Franklin United Methodist Church, 107 Main St. Potluck and program.
Greene
Bingo, cards and puzzles, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Brightman Senior Center, 25 Birdsall St.
Jefferson
Community Center, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., state Route 10.
Lake Delaware
Our Place, noon to 3 p.m., St. James’ Church, 55 Lake Delaware Drive. For info: 607-832-4401, saintjames@delhitel.net.
Norwich
Cards, puzzles and trivia, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Senior Center, First Baptist Church, 10 W. Park Place.
Oneonta
Cards, 10:30 a.m., bingo, 12:30 p.m., Elm Park United Methodist Church.
Schoharie
Office for the Aging Community Room, 113 Park Place, Suite 3. For info: 518-295-2001.
Sharon Springs
Cards, 10 a.m., Spa Ritz at firehouse.
Sherburne
Cards and puzzles, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Welcome Center, Grace Manor Center, Knapp Street.
Sidney
Tri-County Senior Center, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Libert St., first floor next to the senior dining room. Monthly meeting, 10 a.m. For info: Carol, 607-563-8065, or Joanne, 607-591-2130.
Walton
Our Place, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Walton United Presbyterian Church, 58 East St.
THURSDAY, march 12
Cobleskill
Bingo, 10:45 a.m., Coby Room, Golding Park.
COOPERSTOWN
Senior Community Center, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com
Coventry
Bingo and cards, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Windy Hill Senior Center, Coventry Town Hall, 1839 State Highway 235.
Fleischmanns
Fleischmanns Senior Citizens meeting, 11 a.m. with potluck at noon. All seniors 55 and older and their guests are welcome. For info: Wilma, 845-254-5127 or Peggy, 845-254-5311.
Hartwick
Osteoprevention exercise program, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Hartwick Community Center, sponsored by the Otsego County Office for the Aging.
Jefferson
Crafts, 10 a.m., Community Center, State Route 10.
Laurens
Osteoprevention exercise program, 10 a.m., Laurens Presbyterian Church, sponsored by the Otsego County Office for the Aging.
Middleburgh
Line dancing class, 11 a.m., St. Mark’s Parish Hall.
New Berlin
Cards and puzzles, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Unadilla Valley Senior Activity Center, First United Methodist Church, 51 S. Main St.
Norwich
Cards, puzzles and trivia, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Senior Center, First Baptist Church, 10 W. Park Place.
Oneonta
Arthritis Foundation Water Exercise, 9:15 to 10 a.m., YMCA, 20-26 Ford Ave. For info: 607-432-0010.
Exercise, 10 to 11 a.m., cards, 10:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; bridge, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.; Western line dancing, 1 to 3 p.m.; Elm Park United Methodist Church.
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Nader Towers.
Richfield Springs
Blood pressure screening, 11 a.m., Otsego County Senior Meal Center.
Schoharie
Office for the Aging Community Room, 113 Park Place, Suite 3. For info: 518-295-2001.
Sidney
Tri-County Senior Center, pitch, 10 a.m., Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St., first floor next to to the senior dining room. For info: Crol, 607-563-8065, or Joanne, 607-591-2130.
FRIDAY, march 13
Cobleskill
Social days, 10:30 a.m., Coby Room, Golding Park.
Greene
Bingo, cards and puzzles, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Brightman Senior Center, 25 Birdsall St.
Norwich
Cards, puzzles and trivia, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Senior Center, First Baptist Church, 10 W. Park Place.
Oneonta
Senior Swim, 1:30 to 2 p.m., YMCA, Ford Avenue; Otsego County residents only.
Cards, 10:30 a.m., bingo, 12:30 p.m., Elm Park United Methodist Church.
Osteoprevention exercise programs, 1:30 p.m., Nader Towers. Sponsored by the Otsego County Office for the Aging.
Schenevus
Osteoprevention exercise program, 10 a.m., Schenevus First Baptist Church, sponsored by the Otsego County Office for the Aging.
Schoharie
Office for the Aging Community Room, 113 Park Place, Suite 3. For info: 518-295-2001.
Sharon Springs
Cards, 10 a.m., Spa Ritz at firehouse.
Sherburne
Cards and puzzles, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Welcome Center, Grace Manor Center, Knapp Street.
Sidney
Tri-County Senior Center, Mahjong, 10 a.m., Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St., first floor across from the senior dining room. For info: Carold, 607-563-8065, or Joanne, 607-591-2130.
Wells Bridge
Osteoprevention exercise programs, 10 a.m., Wells Bridge Fire Hall, sponsored by the Otsego County Office for the Aging.
SATURDAY, march 14
Cobleskill
Exercise classes, 9 a.m., Coby Room Annex, 478 W. Main St.
