Senior meals provided by the Otsego County Office for the Aging for the week of April 10 to 14, will be:

Monday, April 10: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, peas, cookie.

Tuesday, April 11: Chicken Parmesan, rotini in sauce, tossed salad, sherbet.

Wednesday, April 12: Sweet sausage with peppers and onions, macaroni salad, Brussels sprouts, frosted birthday cake.

Thursday, April 13: Pepper-pineapple pork, rice, cauliflower, pudding.

Friday, April 14: Roast turkey, stuffing, corn, cranberry-orange relish, mandarin oranges.

Reservations, 24 hours in advance, may be made by calling 607-547-6454.

Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.

• Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;

• Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;

• Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50 and $10 for those younger than 60.