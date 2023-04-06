Senior meals provided by the Otsego County Office for the Aging for the week of April 10 to 14, will be:
Monday, April 10: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, peas, cookie.
Tuesday, April 11: Chicken Parmesan, rotini in sauce, tossed salad, sherbet.
Wednesday, April 12: Sweet sausage with peppers and onions, macaroni salad, Brussels sprouts, frosted birthday cake.
Thursday, April 13: Pepper-pineapple pork, rice, cauliflower, pudding.
Friday, April 14: Roast turkey, stuffing, corn, cranberry-orange relish, mandarin oranges.
Reservations, 24 hours in advance, may be made by calling 607-547-6454.
Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.
• Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;
• Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;
• Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50 and $10 for those younger than 60.
