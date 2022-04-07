The following are senior meals for the week of April 11 to 15.
Monday, April 11: Old-fashioned tomato soup, tuna salad sandwich, mandarin oranges.
Tuesday, April 12: Chicken Riggies over pasta, Italian vegetable blend, brownie.
Wednesday, April 13: Beef bourguignon, cucumber-red onion salad, noodles, pears.
Thursday, April 14: Glazed ham, sweet potatoes, waxed beans, pie.
Friday, April 15: Vegetable lasagna, tossed salad, garlic bread, sherbet.
Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.
• Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;
• Milford United Methodist Church, 113 N. Main St., noon the fourth Thursday of each month;
• Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;
• Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11:30 a.m. Thursdays.
Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50.
Make reservations 24 hours in advance by calling Central Kitchen at 607-547-6454.
