The following are senior meals for the week of April 18 to 22.
Monday, April 18: Country fried chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, fruit cup.
Tuesday, April 19: Beef stew with vegetables, biscuit, pineapple tidbits.
Wednesday, April 20: Oriental chicken with broccoli, mushrooms, rice, Apple Brown Betty.
Thursday, April 21: Pasta and meatballs with sauce, tossed salad, sugar cookie.
Friday, April 22: Roast pork with gravy, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, cinnamon cake.
Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.
• Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;
• Milford United Methodist Church, 113 N. Main St., noon the fourth Thursday of each month;
• Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;
• Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11:30 a.m. Thursdays.
Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50.
Make reservations 24 hours in advance by calling Central Kitchen at 607-547-6454.
