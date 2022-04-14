The following are senior meals for the week of April 18 to 22.

Monday, April 18: Country fried chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, fruit cup.

Tuesday, April 19: Beef stew with vegetables, biscuit, pineapple tidbits.

Wednesday, April 20: Oriental chicken with broccoli, mushrooms, rice, Apple Brown Betty.

Thursday, April 21: Pasta and meatballs with sauce, tossed salad, sugar cookie.

Friday, April 22: Roast pork with gravy, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, cinnamon cake.

Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.

• Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;

• Milford United Methodist Church, 113 N. Main St., noon the fourth Thursday of each month;

• Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;

• Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11:30 a.m. Thursdays.

Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50.

Make reservations 24 hours in advance by calling Central Kitchen at 607-547-6454.

