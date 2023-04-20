Senior meals provided by the Otsego County Office for the Aging for the week of April 24 to 28, will be:
Monday, April 24: Chicken with coconut-pineapple curry sauce, noodles, Japanese vegetable blend, mousse.
Tuesday, April 25: Corn chowder, open-turkey sandwich, three-bean salad, frosted brownie.
Wednesday, April 26: Beef stew with potatoes and vegetables, biscuit, vanilla ice cream
Thursday, April 27: Chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, green beans, cookie.
Friday, April 28: Vegetable lasagna with cheese sauce, tossed salad, garlic roll, fruit cup.
Reservations, 24 hours in advance, may be made by calling 607-547-6454.
Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.
• Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;
• Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;
• Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50 and $10 for those younger than 60.
