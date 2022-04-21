The following are senior meals for the week of April 25 to 29.
Monday, April 25: Barbecued chicken, baked beans, broccoli salad, frosted cupcake.
Tuesday, April 26: Ham and scalloped potatoes, peas, carrots, chocolate pudding.
Wednesday, April 27: Swedish meatballs, egg noodles, peas, vanilla ice cream.
Thursday, April 28: Sausage with peppers and onions, O’Brien potatoes, Harvard beets, tropical fruit salad.
Friday, April 29: French onion soup, creamy coleslaw, chicken on Kaiser roll, peanut butter cookie.
Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.
• Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;
• Milford United Methodist Church, 113 N. Main St., noon the fourth Thursday of each month;
• Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;
• Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11:30 a.m. Thursdays.
Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50.
Make reservations 24 hours in advance by calling Central Kitchen at 607-547-6454.
