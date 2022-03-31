The following are senior meals for the week of April 4 to 8 .
Monday, April 4: Salisbury steak, grilled onions, rice pilaf, broccoli, oatmeal-raisin cookie.
Tuesday, April 5: Chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, pudding.
Wednesday, April 6: Pulled pork on bun, baked beans, three-bean salad, chocolate chip cookie.
Thursday, April 7: Turkey, stuffing, gravy, carrots, ice cream.
Friday, April 8: Stuffed shells, tossed salad, garlic roll, fruited gelatin.
Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.
• Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;
• Milford United Methodist Church, 113 N. Main St., noon the fourth Thursday of each month;
• Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;
• Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11:30 a.m. Thursdays.
Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50.
Make reservations 24 hours in advance by calling Central Kitchen at 607-547-6454.
