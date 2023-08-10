Senior meals provided by the Otsego County Office for the Aging for Aug. 14 to 18, will be:
Monday, Aug. 14: Salisbury steak with grilled peppers and onions, mashed potatoes, carrots, pears.
Tuesday, Aug. 15: Chicken Marsala, noodles, broccoli, peanut butter cookie.
Wednesday, Aug. 16: Egg salad cold plate, pasta salad, corn salad, vanilla ice cream.
Thursday, Aug. 17: Cheeseburger deluxe, O’Brien potatoes, waxed beans, frosted birthday cake.
Friday, Aug. 18: Vegetable lasagna, tossed salad, garlic bread, Italian vegetable blend, chef’s choice pie.
Reservations, 24 hours in advance, may be made by calling 607-547-6454.
Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.
Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;
Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;
Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50 and $10 for those younger than 60.
