Senior meals provided by the Otsego County Office for the Aging for Aug. 21 to 25, will be:
Monday, Aug. 21: Baked fish with lemon butter sauce, au gratin potatoes, red cabbage, chocolate chip cookie.
Tuesday, Aug. 22: Pizza burger, beans, mixed vegetables, fresh fruit.
Wednesday, Aug. 23: Chicken pot pie with vegetables, coleslaw, pudding.
Thursday, Aug. 24: Ham and scalloped potatoes, peas and carrots, tropical fruit.
Friday, Aug. 25: Pork roast, sweet potatoes, spinach, gelatin with topping.
Reservations, 24 hours in advance, may be made by calling 607-547-6454.
Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.
Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;
Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;
Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50 and $10 for those younger than 60.
