Senior meals provided by the Otsego County Office

for the Aging for Aug. 28 to Sept. 1, will be:

Monday, Aug. 28: Ziti with Italian sausage, tossed salad, garlic roll, pudding parfait

Tuesday, Aug. 29: Wild rice and chicken casserole, beets, zucchini, carnival cookie.

Wednesday, Aug. 30: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, country vegetable blend, berries in a cloud.

Thursday, Aug. 31: Tuna salad cold plate, potato salad, carrot-raisin salad, sherbet.

Friday, Sept. 1: Breaded fish on a bun, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, pudding.

Reservations, 24 hours in advance, may be made by calling 607-547-6454.

Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.

Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;

Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;

Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50 and $10 for those younger than 60.