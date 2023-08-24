Senior meals provided by the Otsego County Office
for the Aging for Aug. 28 to Sept. 1, will be:
Monday, Aug. 28: Ziti with Italian sausage, tossed salad, garlic roll, pudding parfait
Tuesday, Aug. 29: Wild rice and chicken casserole, beets, zucchini, carnival cookie.
Wednesday, Aug. 30: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, country vegetable blend, berries in a cloud.
Thursday, Aug. 31: Tuna salad cold plate, potato salad, carrot-raisin salad, sherbet.
Friday, Sept. 1: Breaded fish on a bun, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, pudding.
Reservations, 24 hours in advance, may be made by calling 607-547-6454.
Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.
Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;
Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;
Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50 and $10 for those younger than 60.
