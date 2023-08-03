Senior meals provided by the Otsego County Office for the Aging for July 31 to Aug. 4, will be:
Monday, Aug. 7: Pepper pineapple pork, rice, Japanese vegetable blend, pineapple.
Tuesday, Aug. 8: Breaded fish on a bun, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, brownie.
Wednesday, Aug. 9: Beef bourguignon, noodles, zucchini, biscuit, Mandarin oranges.
Thursday, Aug. 10: Roast turkey with gravy, stuffing, corn, sugar cookie.
Friday, Aug. 11: Coconut pineapple curry on chicken breast, rice, Brussels sprouts, melon.
Reservations, 24 hours in advance, may be made by calling 607-547-6454.
Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.
Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;
Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;
Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50 and $10 for those younger than 60.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.