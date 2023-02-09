Senior meals provided by the Otsego County Office for the Aging for the week of Feb. 13 to 17 will be:
Monday, Feb. 13: Chili con carne, cauliflower, corn bread, vanilla ice cream.
Tuesday, Feb. 14: Pulled pork on a bun, baked beans, coleslaw, Valentine cookie.
Wednesday, Feb. 15: Chicken and wild rice casserole, green beans, beets, pears.
Thursday, Feb 16: Sliced turkey dinner with stuffing and gravy, corn, chocolate chip cookie.
Friday, Feb. 17: Ham and scalloped potatoes, peas and carrots, pineapple tidbits.
Reservations, 24 hours in advance, may be made by calling 607-547-6454.
Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.
• Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;
• Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;
• Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50.
