The following senior meals will be offered during the week of Feb. 14 to 18.
Monday, Feb. 14: Sweet and sour chicken over rice, broccoli, frosted sweetheart cake.
Tuesday, Feb. 15: Meatloaf, baked potato, spiced squash, chocolate cake with vanilla frosting.
Wednesday, Feb. 16: Pepper pineapple pork, seasoned rice, Asian vegetable blend, strawberry ice cream.
Thursday, Feb. 17: Salisbury steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, stewed tomatoes, gelatin.
Friday, Feb. 18: Chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, peas, pineapple chunks.
Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.
• Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;
• Milford United Methodist Church, 113 N. Main St., noon the fourth Thursday of each month;
• Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;
• Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11:30 a.m. Thursdays.
Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50.
Make reservations 24 hours in advance by calling Central Kitchen at 607-547-6454.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.