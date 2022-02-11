The following senior meals will be offered during the week of Feb. 14 to 18.

Monday, Feb. 14: Sweet and sour chicken over rice, broccoli, frosted sweetheart cake.

Tuesday, Feb. 15: Meatloaf, baked potato, spiced squash, chocolate cake with vanilla frosting.

Wednesday, Feb. 16: Pepper pineapple pork, seasoned rice, Asian vegetable blend, strawberry ice cream.

Thursday, Feb. 17: Salisbury steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, stewed tomatoes, gelatin.

Friday, Feb. 18: Chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, peas, pineapple chunks.

Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.

• Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;

• Milford United Methodist Church, 113 N. Main St., noon the fourth Thursday of each month;

• Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;

• Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11:30 a.m. Thursdays.

Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50.

Make reservations 24 hours in advance by calling Central Kitchen at 607-547-6454.

Tags

Trending Video