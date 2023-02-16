Senior meals provided by the Otsego County Office for the Aging for the week of Feb. 20 to 24 will be:
Monday, Feb. 20: Philly burger on bun, baked beans, broccoli, apple pie.
Tuesday, Feb. 21: Pork and mushroom stew, biscuit, fruited gelatin.
Wednesday, Feb. 22: Macaroni and cheese, fish on a bun, stewed tomatoes, pudding.
Thursday, Feb 23: Chicken Marsala, seasoned noodles, green beans, apple crisp with topping.
Friday, Feb. 24: Cheese lasagna, tossed salad, garlic roll, mandarin oranges.
Reservations, 24 hours in advance, may be made by calling 607-547-6454.
Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.
• Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;
• Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;
• Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50.
